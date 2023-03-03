Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,891 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,856,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,258,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after buying an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,812,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 354,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after buying an additional 213,892 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

