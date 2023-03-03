Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.40 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

