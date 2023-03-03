Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $310.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.77. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $402.33.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

