Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,799 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

TSM stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $461.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

