Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cummins by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 569,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,689 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $252.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $259.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.79.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

