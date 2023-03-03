Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FALN opened at $24.83 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

