Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.