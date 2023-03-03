Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 143,492 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,492 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,948,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $94,194,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.83) to GBX 1,550 ($18.70) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

