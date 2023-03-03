Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,675 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $77.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $86.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

