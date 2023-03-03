Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

