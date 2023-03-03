Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,128 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

