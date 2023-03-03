Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,754 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.34% of Lithium Americas worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after buying an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,226,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,902,000 after buying an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 765,397 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.8 %

Lithium Americas Profile

Shares of LAC stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

