Comparing Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF) and The Competition

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alimentation Couche-Tard to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A 30.13 Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors $28.25 billion $680.16 million 142.88

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard. Alimentation Couche-Tard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors 1092 2635 2814 103 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alimentation Couche-Tard and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus target price of $68.28, suggesting a potential upside of 46.04%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors 2.64% 17.46% 5.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 56.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Alimentation Couche-Tard competitors beat Alimentation Couche-Tard on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.