Comparing Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF) and The Competition

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alimentation Couche-Tard to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|N/A
|N/A
|30.13
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors
|$28.25 billion
|$680.16 million
|142.88
Alimentation Couche-Tard’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard. Alimentation Couche-Tard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors
|1092
|2635
|2814
|103
|2.29
Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus target price of $68.28, suggesting a potential upside of 46.04%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors
|2.64%
|17.46%
|5.31%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 56.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Alimentation Couche-Tard competitors beat Alimentation Couche-Tard on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
