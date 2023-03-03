Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 74.50% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Compass updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Compass Stock Down 1.0 %

COMP opened at $3.02 on Friday. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

