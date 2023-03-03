Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.25.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.