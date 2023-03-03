Contrasting Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% IQVIA 7.57% 31.88% 7.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of IQVIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A IQVIA 0 2 12 0 2.86

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dominari and IQVIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

IQVIA has a consensus target price of $256.27, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Dominari.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominari and IQVIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -1.13 IQVIA $14.41 billion 2.79 $1.09 billion $5.71 37.80

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dominari has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQVIA has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IQVIA beats Dominari on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. The Research and Development Solutions segment provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Contract Sales and Medical Solutions segment offers health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

