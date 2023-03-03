Contrasting European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

European Wax Center has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for European Wax Center and KM Wedding Events Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and KM Wedding Events Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.49 -$3.41 million $0.23 79.39 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KM Wedding Events Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center.

Summary

European Wax Center beats KM Wedding Events Management on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

