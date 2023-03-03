Contrasting Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Icosavax has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 40.24 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -3.61 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Icosavax and Jasper Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icosavax.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Icosavax and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Icosavax currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 185.90%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.96, suggesting a potential upside of 215.48%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Icosavax.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -34.33% -32.34% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -72.43% -58.19%

Summary

Icosavax beats Jasper Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

