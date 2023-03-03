Contrasting Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.64%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.36%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Stryve Foods has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Steakholder Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods $30.08 million 0.63 -$31.99 million ($1.52) -0.43 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

Steakholder Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stryve Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods -129.40% -140.87% -85.63% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Steakholder Foods beats Stryve Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

