Contrasting W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 40.51% 7.23% 3.58% Orchid Island Capital N/A 12.47% 1.39%

Risk & Volatility

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 0 1 4 0 2.80 Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for W. P. Carey and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus target price of $86.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. Given W. P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.6%. W. P. Carey pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out -26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W. P. Carey and Orchid Island Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 11.61 $599.14 million $2.99 27.26 Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.01 -$258.50 million ($7.35) -1.48

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc. is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS consist of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

