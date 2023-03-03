Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $58,447,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $63.55 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

