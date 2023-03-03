Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Position Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,937,000 after acquiring an additional 906,883 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Coupang by 111.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 86.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

