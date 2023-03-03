Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Coupang traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.41. 6,767,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 6,784,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPNG. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang Trading Down 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100,827 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 8.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 17.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

