Credit Suisse Group Boosts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $55.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $52,230.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,136,865.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,959,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in uniQure by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

