Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEQP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $631,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.