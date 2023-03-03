Critical Comparison: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) versus Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Scientific and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 Veritone 0 3 2 0 2.40

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1,551.75%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 172.54%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Veritone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Core Scientific and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% Veritone -32.58% -80.58% -12.23%

Risk & Volatility

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.49 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Veritone $115.31 million 1.99 -$70.59 million ($1.47) -4.33

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Veritone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Edward Steelberg and Ryan S. Steelberg on June 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

