CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CAPL stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $820.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,046.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

