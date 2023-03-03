Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $53,040. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

