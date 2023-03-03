Daniel A. Pryor Sells 5,716 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 5,716 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $320,553.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,922.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $123.32.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.