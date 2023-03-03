Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Daqo New Energy Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:DQ opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.