Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:DQ opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,279,000 after buying an additional 87,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,247 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

