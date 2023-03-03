Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.40. Approximately 436,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,287,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,279,000 after buying an additional 87,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,247 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

