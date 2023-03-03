Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.40. Approximately 436,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,287,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
Daqo New Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
