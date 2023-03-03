DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DexCom by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after buying an additional 2,857,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Trading Up 9.5 %

DXCM opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 149.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,752 shares of company stock worth $16,842,233. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.