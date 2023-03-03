DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Raised to $35.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOOM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DMC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DMC Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in DMC Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DMC Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

