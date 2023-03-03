DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Head-To-Head Comparison

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and MaxCyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte $33.89 million 14.39 -$19.08 million ($0.23) -20.61

Analyst Recommendations

DNAPrint Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DNAPrint Genomics and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

MaxCyte has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%.

Volatility & Risk

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte -56.29% -9.12% -8.21%

Summary

MaxCyte beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

