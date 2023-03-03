Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 236.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Dollar General by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

Dollar General stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

