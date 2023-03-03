Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

