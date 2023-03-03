Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,061,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 2,066,379 shares.The stock last traded at $150.05 and had previously closed at $145.28.

The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

