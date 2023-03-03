Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY23 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.99-$3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DCI opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Donaldson by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

