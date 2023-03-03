Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dover were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $162.88.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.