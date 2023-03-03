Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Duolingo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $121.33.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 182.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

