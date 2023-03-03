E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.85) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($9.89) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.07) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.30) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

EOAN stock opened at €10.16 ($10.81) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.08. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.49).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.