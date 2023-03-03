Edward J. Hoffman Sells 9,990 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 117,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 382,793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

