Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.