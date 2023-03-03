ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,059.5 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.55.
ENN Energy Company Profile
