Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.17.
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
