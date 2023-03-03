Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

