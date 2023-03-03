Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

About Envestnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,951,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,607,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 359,877 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

