Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.
Shares of ENV opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
