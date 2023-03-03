Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 288284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,043,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

