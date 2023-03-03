Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inari Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Inari Medical Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.10. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $616,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $616,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,250 shares of company stock worth $12,739,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.