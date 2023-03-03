Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PHX Energy Services Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE PHX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.29. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.31.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$38,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,772,751. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$38,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,772,751. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,074,181.93. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,308 shares of company stock worth $15,835 and sold 48,887 shares worth $383,995. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.