Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Plug Power by 628.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 539,692 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

